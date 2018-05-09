

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net profit rose by 32.8 percent to 992 million euros, due to a marked decrease in the loss from financial activities. Adjusted net profit increased by 26.7 percent to 1.2 billion euros.



Adjusted EBITDA in organic terms increased by as much as 6.6 percent.The strong euro, which gained more than 15 percent against the U.S. dollar in one year, impacted on the figures reported, reducing revenue by 3.9 percent to 17.9 billion euros. Reported adjusted EBITDA remained stable at 5.5 billion euros.



Quarterly net revenue rose by 3.1 percent year-on-year in organic terms, i.e., adjusted for exchange rate effects and changes in the composition of the Group. But quarterly revenue decreased 3.9 percent year-over-year to 17.92 billion euros.



'We will remain on course for success in 2018,' said Tim Höttges, Chairman of the Board of Management at Deutsche Telekom. 'Our growth profile, which is unique in our industry, enables us to raise our forecast once again.'



Driven by developments in the United States, where T-Mobile US raised its forecast after a strong first quarter, Deutsche Telekom raised its guidance for adjusted EBITDA in the full-year 2018 from around 23.2 to around 23.3 billion euros. The free cash flow forecast remains unchanged at around 6.2 billion euros.



