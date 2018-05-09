

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) reported that its first-quarter adjusted operating profit or EBIT was at 842 million euros, 1.4 percent below the level of the first quarter 2017. Currencies had a negative effect of 6.2 percent.



Adjusted earnings per preferred share grew by 1.4 percent from 1.41 euros to 1.43 euros. Earnings per share growth was negatively impacted by currency effects of 6.4 percent.



Sales in the first quarter 2018 reached 4.835 billion euros. Organic sales, which excluded the impact of currency effects and acquisitions/divestments, showed an increase of 1.1 percent. Negative currency effects had an impact of 8.6 percent on sales. The contribution from acquisitions and divestments amounted to 3.0 percent. Nominally, sales were 4.5 percent below the prior-year quarter's level.



Henkel continues to expect the US dollar to weaken against the euro compared to full year 2017, and some currencies of importance in the emerging markets are also likely to devaluate. In addition, Henkel expects prices for raw materials and packaging to continue to rise compared to the previous year.



For the fiscal year 2018 Henkel confirmed the latest outlook from March 2018. Henkel expects to generate organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, with Adhesive Technologies and Laundry & Home Care delivering growth within this range and Beauty Care between 0 and 2 percent. For adjusted return on sales (EBIT), Henkel anticipates an increase to more than 17.5 percent with all three business units contributing. Reflecting the uncertainty in the currency markets, especially the US dollar trend, Henkel expects an increase in adjusted earnings per preferred share in euro of between 5 and 8 percent.



