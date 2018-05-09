

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - German Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders climbed to 105.6 million euros from last year's 94.5 million euros.



Earnings per share grew to 0.68 euro from 0.61 euro a year ago.



Operating EBITDA increased 2.4 percent on a reported basis and 10.2% on a constant currency basis to 206.6 million euros. The reported quarterly figures reflect the severe weakening of the US dollar.



Operating gross profit reached 637.6 million euros, down 1.6 percent from last year.



The sales generated by Brenntag edged up 0.1 percent to 2.975 billion euros from 2.973 billion euros a year ago. Revenues grew 7.9% year on year on a constant currency basis.



For the first quarter, the Group posted clear increases in its key performance indicators on a constant currency basis. The positive quarterly results are driven mainly by organic growth, with the North America and Asia Pacific regions delivering excellent growth rates.



In light of the results and the performance in the regions in the first quarter, the Brenntag Group confirmed its growth forecast for financial year 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX