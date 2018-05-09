The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 09.05.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 09.05.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA YEAA XFRA XS1046705809 K.F.W.ANL.V.14/2018 DL BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA XS1231289312 SACHSEN-ANH.15/18 DL BD02 BON USD N

CA 7CLD XFRA XS1232143310 CATERP.INTL F. 15/18 FLR BD02 BON EUR N

CA XFRA USU7467LAB72 QUICKEN LOANS 17/28 REGS BD03 BON USD N

CA ALVN XFRA DE000A2G8XR5 ALLIANZ SE NA O.N. NEUE EQ00 EQU EUR Y