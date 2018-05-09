

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased more-than-expected at the end of the first quarter, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 105.0 in March from 105.9 in February. The index was expected to fall to 105.1.



Meanwhile, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity improved to 116.4 in March from 116.0 in the preceding month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



The lagging index came in at 118.0 in March versus 118.4 in February.



