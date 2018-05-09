Donald Trump hat das Atomabkommen mit Iran aufgekündigt. Die Pressemitteilung des Weißen Hauses im Wortlaut.

President Donald J. Trump is Ending United States Participation in an Unacceptable Iran Deal

"The Iran Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into." (President Donald J. Trump)

PROTECTING AMERICA FROM A BAD DEAL: President Donald J. Trump is terminating the United States' participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran and re-imposing sanctions lifted under the deal.

President Trump is terminating United States participation in the JCPOA, as it failed to protect America's national security interests.The JCPOA enriched the Iranian regime and enabled its malign behavior, while at best delaying its ability to pursue nuclear weapons and allowing it to preserve nuclear research and development.The President has directed his Administration to immediately begin the process of re-imposing sanctions related to the JCPOA.

The re-imposed sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran's economy, such as its energy, petrochemical, and financial sectors.

Those doing business in Iran will be provided a period of time to allow them to wind down operations in or business involving Iran.Those who fail to wind down such activities with Iran by the end of the period will risk severe consequences.United States withdrawal from the JCPOA will pressure the Iranian regime to alter its course of malign activities and ensure that Iranian bad acts are no longer rewarded. As a result, both Iran and its regional proxies will be put on notice. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...