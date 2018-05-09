Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-05-09 / 07:30 *Significant increase in revenues and earnings in Q1 2018 - strong order intake - guidance confirmed * *Arbon, 9 May 2018.* EDAG, a leading independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry, had a successful start into the fiscal year 2018. Revenues in the first three months increased by 8.3% to EUR 193.7 million (previous year: EUR 178.8 million). The adjusted EBIT increased disproportionally by 9.1% to EUR 12.0 million (previous year: EUR 11.0 million). The order intake was particularly positive. Orders amounting to EUR 256.1 million were won, an increase of 16.5% over the previous year. On March 31st 2018, EDAG had 8,364 employees (previous year: 8,136 employees). CFO Juergen Vogt is optimistic for the further development: "The good start into the fiscal year 2018 is mainly based on two factors. On the one hand, the market environment for Engineering Services Provider is brightening. In addition to the high R&D budgets of our domestic OEM, international customers make an increasing contribution to our growth. On the other hand, the strategic measures taken in the last year are having a positive initial impact." The new CEO Cosimo De Carlo explains: "We have a very good basis with a high technical competence. Buil- ding on this, we are consistently aligning the EDAG Group as an innovative partner to the global automotive industry. We will keep the pace high, in order to sustainably strengthen the EDAG Group in its innovativeness, its positioning as an excellent employer and its profitability." The Group Executive Management is confident for the current fiscal year and confirms the gui- dance. For the full year, an increase in revenues of up to 5% and an adjusted EBIT-margin of approximately 5-7% is expected. *Outlook to the Annual Shareholder's Meeting* The Annual Shareholder's Meeting will take place on June 5th 2018 in Zurich. The invitation has been published on April 23rd, 2018 and is available at ir.edag.com [1]. A main resolution item will be the payment of a planned dividend of 0.75 Euro per share. *About EDAG * EDAG is an independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry. The company serves leading domestic and international vehicle OEMs and sophisticated automotive suppliers through a global network of about 60 sites in major automotive centres of the world. EDAG offers complementary engineering services across its Vehicle Engineering, Electrics/Electronics and Production Solutions businesses. Based on these extensive capabilities, EDAG can support clients across the entire value chain from the original design idea to product development and prototype construction all the way to the delivery of turnkey production systems. As a technology and innovation leader, EDAG also operates established centres of excellence that design landmark technologies for future applications in the automotive industry: lightweight construction, electric mobility, car IT, integral safety and new production technologies. In financial year 2017, the company generated revenues of EUR 717 million and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 32.6 million. As at 31 December 2017, 8,404 employees (including apprentices) worked for EDAG in 19 countries. *Press contacts:* *Public Relations* Christoph Horvath Press Officer EDAG Group Phone:+49 (0) 661- 6000 570 Mail: pr@edag.de www.edag.de *Investor Relations* Sebastian Lehmann Head of Investor Relations Phone:+49 (0) 611- 7375 168 Mail: ir@edag-group.ag ir.edag.de *Forward-looking statements* This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of EDAG Executive Board and currently available information. 