

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) reported a second-quarter net loss of 141.5 million euros compared to a loss of 163.9 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.29 euros compared to a loss of 0.32 euros. Underlying EBITDA was negative at 31.5 million euros compared to a negative underlying EBITDA of 59.9 million euros.



Second-quarter turnover improved 6.3% year-over-year to 3.26 billion euros from 3.07 billion euros.



The company said it is on track to deliver at least 10 % underlying EBITA growth in fiscal 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX