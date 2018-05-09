AdvanIDe is the new distribution partner for LEGIC products

AdvanIDe and LEGIC expand their co-operation into mobile access, secure IoT

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvanIDe - Advanced ID Electronics - the leading independent provider of semiconductors for the smart card, IoT, NFC and RFID industry, today announced a significant agreement with LEGIC, a leading solutions provider and expert for contactless identification by means of RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth Smart. LEGIC's open technology platform covers secure reader and smartcard ICs, the trusted service LEGIC Connect, an SDK for mobile apps as well as key and authorization management for the simple implementation and management of applications. To be able to offer its customers the best solutions and services that are tailored to their requirements, Swiss company LEGIC Identsystems Ltd is taking a further step towards global availability. This is being made possible with AdvanIDe (Advanced ID Electronics) as its new distribution partner.

With 20 years of experience in the provision of semiconductors and added value services, AdvanIDe is one of the leading companies in its sector. With sales locations and logistics centers located in key markets, the company ensures that its LEGIC customers enjoy rapid response times and the global availability of products. To support the LEGIC customers, the company also offers technical support, a wide range of example products and source code. In addition to this, experienced Field Application Engineers (FAEs) are also available at strategically relevant locations.

"By working together with LEGIC Identsystems Ltd, we can offer our customers innovative solutions and components from one of the most experienced companies in the industry." - Holger Roessner, CEO der AdvanIDe Holdings Pte Ltd.

The decision to enter into a cooperation with AdvanIDe was the next logical step forwards in opening LEGIC up to a wide range of customers, extending its global reach, and providing its customers with more agility. In this respect, LEGIC is making use of the potential from its successes and its pioneering role in the areas of Secure Mobile ID and the IoT and is also expanding into new applications and new areas of business.

"With AdvanIDe, we are pleased to have found a globally operating distribution partner which isn't just a sector expert, but also enjoys our complete confidence following many years of collaboration as a LEGIC partner." Christoph Beckenbauer - General Manager of LEGIC Identsystems Ltd.

About AdvanIDe

AdvanIDe - Advanced ID Electronics - is one of the leading semiconductor providers focused on components and value-added services and products that are typically being used in RFID transponders and readers, chip cards, security access modules, NFC and IoT devices. AdvanIDe works with leading card manufacturers, security and state printers, transponder manufacturers, OEMs and system-developers. The company's clients supply their products and solutions into applications such as access-management, hospitality and loyalty, automated fare collection, smart city applications, object identification, eGovernment, financial services, M2M security, authentication and IoT.

AdvanIDe had revenues of USD 160M in 2017 and operates from 12 offices in international locations and three representative offices in Korea, Japan and Taiwan. AdvanIDe is jointly owned by the Japan South East Asia Growth Fund L.P. and key employees. Additional information can be found by visiting www.advanide.com

AdvanIDe Media Contact:

Ms. Sharon Gng

+65/6738 0030

sharon.gng@advanide.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688437/LEGIC_ADVANIDE_Logo.jpg