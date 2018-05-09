

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - Solar energy equipment supplier SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) Wednesday reported that its net income for the first quarter fell to 2.8 million euros from last year's 6.3 million euros, and earnings per share slipped to 0.08 euros from 0.17 euros.



However, EBITDA for the period rose to 17.5 million euros from 15.9 million euros.



Sales for the first quarter grew 5.4 percent to 182.5 million euros from last year's 173.2 million euros, mainly due to the positive development in the regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).



In addition, the Group confirmed its earnings and sales guidance for the fiscal year 2018. It continues to forecasts EBITDA between 90 million euros and 110 million euros, on sales of between 900 million euros and 1.00 billion euros.



The Group also said EBITDA includes expenses of more than 10 million euros for setting up of the digital business. The Managing Board estimates depreciation and amortization to amount to about 50 million euros.



