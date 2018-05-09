Gett UK Selects SafeCharge

LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Popular ride sharing app will use smart payments technology to maximise conversion rates in UK

SafeCharge (AIM: SCH) - a leading payment technology company - today announces that Gett, the global ride sharing app, has selected its smart payments technology to optimise payments flows in the United Kingdom. SafeCharge will ensure Gett UK reaches optimal transaction approval rates and maximum recovery for failed transactions when technical glitches have occurred or if there are insufficient funds on a customer's card.

Gett is a global on-demand mobility company connecting customers with transportation, goods and services. Customers can order a taxi or courier either through the company's website, or by using the company's GPS-based smartphone app. Gett currently operates in more than 100 cities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia and Israel. Gett's decision to select SafeCharge in the UK further expands the payment company's business in the travel sector. This announcement follows shortly after SafeCharge added Blue Panorama, the Italian airline fully-owned by the Uvet Group, to its client roster.

"From the very beginning, we knew that establishing a successful payments strategy meant more than simply collecting a fee," said Guy Douek, Global head of Payments, Gett. "By deploying SafeCharge's latest payments technology in the UK, we are now in a position to maximise our conversion rates and recover those revenues that would have otherwise been lost."

SafeCharge's payments services cover the entire payment processing chain. Transactions are handled on its platform from the capture of payment information right up until they have been approved by the customer's bank, thereby avoiding failure points and minimising unsuccessful payments. SafeCharge also enables smart logic such as Partial Approvals to collect the maximum amount of funds available on a user's card if the total amount cannot be collected upfront.

"Major advances in IT infrastructure and the growing usage of ride sharing services by a new generation of users are rapidly driving the global adoption of on-demand transportation services such as Gett," explained David Avgi, CEO, SafeCharge. "To be successful in this space it is critical to have a dynamic, reliable and high-volume payment provider capable of optimising payment flows and growing with the needs of the business. We're therefore delighted to have been chosen by Gett to support its payment services in the UK at such an exciting period of growth for the company."

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH), is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014. For more information see: http://www.safecharge.com/

