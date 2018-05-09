MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

Transaction in own securities

9 May 2018

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Ltd as part of its Share Repurchase Programme announced on 15 March 2018 (the "Programme").

Date of purchase 8 May 2018 Number of Ordinary Shares purchased 10,000 Average market price paid per Ordinary Share 663.9250p Highest price paid per Ordinary Share 665.00p Lowest price paid per Ordinary Share 657.00p

The Company intends to hold these Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will hold 423,458 of its Ordinary Shares in Treasury and have 83,600,638 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 83,600,638 which may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (i.e. the Market Abuse Regulation), the Schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director 0131 225 8555

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:John Menzies plc (ISIN CODE: GB0005790059)

Date of purchases:8 May 2018

Investment firm: Numis Securities Ltd

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 663.9250 pence 10,000

Individual transactions: