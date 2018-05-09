sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Presentation - RIU Resources Round Up

PR Newswire

London, May 9

AIM and Media Release

9 May 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Presentation - RIU Resources Round Up

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that the latest company presentation, which was presented today at the RIU Resources Round Up conference in Sydney, Australia, has been released to the Australian Securities Exchange.

A full PDF version of the presentation is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Directors
Keith Spence (Non-Executive Chairman)
Tim Carstens (Managing Director)
Colin Bwye (Executive Director)
Sam Willis (Non-Executive Director)
Michael Stirzaker (Non-Executive Director)
Malcolm Macpherson (Non-Executive Director)
Diane Radley (Non-Executive Director)

Company Secretary
Chadwick Poletti

NOMINATED ADVISOR & BROKERS
RFC Ambrian Limited
As Nominated Adviser:
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
As Joint Broker:
Jonathan Williams
Phone: +44 20 3440 6800

Numis Securities Limited
As Joint Broker:
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

SHARE REGISTRY: ASX
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Enquiries: 1300 850 505 / +61 (3) 9415 4000
www.computershare.com.au

SHARE REGISTRY: AIM
Computershare Investor Services PLC
The Pavilions
Bridgwater Road
BRISTOL BS99 6ZZ
Enquiries: +44 (0) 870 702 0003
www.computershare.co.uk

AUSTRALIAN MEDIA RELATIONS
Cannings Purple
Andrew Rowell
arowell@canningspurple.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 6314 6300

UK MEDIA RELATIONS
Tavistock Communications
Jos Simson / Barnaby Hayward
Phone: +44 (0) 207 920 3150

KENYA MEDIA RELATIONS
Africapractice (East Africa)
Evelyn Njoroge / Joan Kimani
Phone: +254 (0)20 239 6899
Email: jkimani@africapractice.com

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912


