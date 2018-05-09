

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported that its net income for the first quarter declined 25 percent to $17.4 million from $23.1 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per share dropped to $0.22 from $0.29 last year.



The decline in net profit was due to a net loss of $5.1 million resulting from currency translation and the fair valuation of the Energous warrants, in addition to higher income tax expense.



However, underlying net income rose 19 percent from last year to $40.9 million, and underlying earnings per share rose 23 percent to $0.53, with the increase mainly reflecting the operating profit movement.



Revenue for the quarter grew 23 percent to $332.2 million from $271.0 million in the year-ago period.



Excluding the contribution of the acquisition of Silego, revenue rose 14 percent year-on-year due to the solid performance of the Mobile Systems, Connectivity and Automotive & Industrial segments.



Looking ahead, based on current visibility and typical seasonal trends, the Group said it expects revenue for the second quarter to be in the range of $275 million to $305 million.



The company noted that good business momentum and a pipeline of key product launches, gives it the confidence that 2018 will be a year of good revenue growth. As in previous years, revenue performance will be strongly weighted towards the second half of the year.



