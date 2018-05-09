sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

83,20 Euro		-0,48
-0,57 %
WKN: 604700 ISIN: DE0006047004 Ticker-Symbol: HEI 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,80
81,40
08:28
81,16
81,24
08:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG83,20-0,57 %