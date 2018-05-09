

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported Wednesday that its fiscal year 2018 attributable net income increased 36.2 percent to 2.49 trillion yen from 1.83 trillion yen last year. Earnings per share climbed to 832.78 yen from 599.22 yen a year ago.



Operating income increased 20.3 percent to 2.40 trillion yen from 1.99 trillion yen last year. Major factors in the increase included currency fluctuations of 265 billion yen and an increase of 165 billion yen due to cost reduction efforts



On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 29.38 trillion yen, an increase of 6.5 percent from 27.60 trillion yen last year.



Consolidated vehicle sales totaled 8,964,394 units, a decrease of 6,466 units compared to the previous fiscal year.



Vehicle sales declined in Japan, North America, and Asia, while it increased in Europe.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, Toyota estimates that consolidated vehicles sales will be 8.95 million units, lower than last year. In addition, TMC forecasts consolidated net revenue of 29 trillion yen, down 1.3 percent year-over-year, operating income of 2.3 trillion yen, down 4.2 percent, and net income of 2.12 trillion yen, down 15 percent from last year..



Further, TMC's board of directors resolved to pay 120 yen per share as the year-end dividend on common shares. The annual dividend on common shares for the fiscal year will be 220 yen per share including the interim dividend of 100 yen per share.



Also, TMC's board of directors resolved to buy back up to 300 billion yen or 55 million shares of the company's common stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX