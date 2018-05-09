

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Real estate lender Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) reported that its first-quarter Consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders improved marginally, to 39 million euros from 38 million euros last year. Earnings per ordinary share rose slightly to 0.65 euros from 0.63 euros in the prior year.



Consolidated operating profit of 67 million euros for the first quarter was slightly below last year's 71 million euros. Specifically, a continued increase in net commission income, lower costs and the absence of any burdens from loss allowance compensated for the expected decline in net interest income and lower gains from derecognition (due to low early repayments).



Net interest income, including gains on derecognition, which must be reported separately in accordance with IFRS 9 amounted to 139 million euros, compared to 164 million euros last year. The year-on-year decline was largely attributable to the portfolio reduction in the previous year, particularly due to the planned reduction of portfolios from WestImmo and Corealcredit.



Net commission income increased to 50 million euros from the prior year's 48 million euros, mainly due to higher sales revenue at Aareon.



Aareal Bank affirmed its full-year target of between 570 million euros and 610 million euros for net interest income including derecognition gains or losses.



Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating profit for the current year to be in a range between 260 million euros and 300 million euros. The Bank expects RoE before taxes of between 9.5 per cent and 11.0 per cent for the current financial year, with earnings per share between 2.60 euros and 3.00 euros.



