

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK permanent job placement growth softened to a four-month low in April, the Report on Jobs published by IHS Markit and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed Wednesday.



Permanent job placement increased markedly in April but the pace of expansion was the softest seen so far this year. In contrast, growth of temp billings picked up from March's 13-month low.



At the same time, candidate availability for both permanent and temporary roles declined further. Growth of overall job vacancies picked up to a three-month high in April.



Starting salaries for permanent workers continued to rise sharply in April. Concurrently, rates of pay for contract/temporary staff rose to the greatest extent for two years.



'For employers, the challenge is to stay ahead of the competition to maintain and enhance your workforce,' REC director of policy Tom Hadley, said. 'This is about more than just pay, it is about providing progression opportunities and a positive workplace culture.'



