

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported that its first-quarter Earnings before taxes or EBT went up 12.5 per cent to 35.4 million euros. The EBT margin thus amounted to 3.7 per cent. In recent months, Bechtle again succeeded instaffing numerous vacancies with qualified people. As of 31 March, the company had 8,627 employees, some 919 more than in the prior year.



In the first quarter, the revenue climbed by 19.0 per cent to 955.4 million euros. The domestic business and the business abroad accounted for almost equal shares of the revenue growth.



The Executive Board confirmed its expectation that in 2018 as a whole, the revenue and earnings will grow significantly. 'Bechtle has made an impressive start into the year. The figures of the first quarter represent a good basis for a successful fiscal year 2018,' said Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX