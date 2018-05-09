

OneSavings Bank plc ('OSB'), the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2018 to date.



Highlights



* Strong financial and operational performance has continued in the first quarter.



* Loan book growth of 5% for the three months to 31 March 2018 with net loans and advances growing by £368m to £7.7bn during the quarter (31 March 2017: £283m and £6.2bn, respectively).



* Organic originations of £689m, at attractive margins, in the first three months of 2018 (Q1 2017: £599m).



* As at the close of the Term Funding Scheme in February 2018, the Group had a total drawing of £1.5bn.



* Business growth continues to be supported by a strong capital position.



Andy Golding, CEO of OneSavings Bank, said:



'I am delighted with the performance of the business so far this year. Strong levels of applications led to the net loan book growing to £7.7bn in the first quarter with new lending at attractive margins.



Our lending and retail savings franchises remain strong, and given current levels of applications in our core buy-to-let and commercial businesses, we are confident that we can deliver at least mid-teens net loan book growth this year. There is no change to other guidance for 2018.'



About OneSavings Bank plc



OneSavings Bank plc began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.



OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending and secured funding lines. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers. It is differentiated through its use of high skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.



OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels, as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by access to a securitisation programme and the Term Funding Scheme.



