

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German drug discovery solutions company Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported that its net income for the first quarter fell 51 percent to 3.46 million euros from 7.10 million euros last year. Earnings per share for the quarter declined to 0.02 euro from 0.05 euros in the year-ago period.



The decline in net income resulted from the purchase price allocations of recent acquisitions, adverse foreign currency effects, milestone timing and the higher share of the loss of associates accounted for using the equity method.



Adjusted Group EBITDA rose to 14.02 million euros from 13.45 million euros in the same period last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 55 percent to 79.0 million euros from 50.9 million euros a year ago. This increase in revenues resulted primarily from the strong performance in the base business and the Aptuit contribution.



At the end of the first quarter 2018, Evotec announced its preparations for legal conversion of the company into a European Company. The proposal, which has already been approved by the Supervisory Board, will be put to a vote at this year's Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the Group affirmed its outlook for revenues to increase by more than 30 percent and adjusted Group EBITDA to also improve by 30 percent compared to 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX