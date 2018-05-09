

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open largely unchanged on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his controversial but widely expected decision to withdraw from an international agreement with Iran and reinstate the highest level of economic sanctions on the country.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed after Germany, France and Britain said they are committed to the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran.



Oil prices rose more than 2 percent to a three-and-a-half year high after falling sharply overnight before Trump's announcement. The dollar index also held firm as long-term Treasury yields climbed to two-week peaks.



Industrial production figures from France are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



The Bank of England reviews its monetary policy on Thursday, with analysts and economists expecting no change as regards interest rates.



The British Retail Consortium reported earlier today that like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom tumbled 4.2 percent from a year earlier in April. That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 1.4 percent increase in March.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed as President Trump announced his decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.



European stocks closed broadly lower on Tuesday as investors weighed the possibility of a snap election in Italy. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.1 percent.



The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index slid 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX