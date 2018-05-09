Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) has signed an agreement to sell its retail business in Haiti, which consists of a network of 92 service stations and general trade fuel sales operations. This agreement has been finalized with Bandari Corporation Ltd., a consortium formed by several local and regional major players.

"This transaction with local operators is aligned with our strategy of streamlining our asset portfolio in the Caribbean," commented Isabelle Gaildraud, Senior Vice President, Americas at Total Marketing Services. "We are fully confident that Bandari Corporation Ltd. will develop these quality assets effectively. We remain present in Haiti through a lubricants distribution agreement."

In its decision to accept the bid, Total paid special attention to the ability and commitment of the buyer to grow the businesses and protect the interests of employees.

About Total Marketing Services

Total Marketing Services develops and distributes mainly petroleum-based products and all related services. Its 31,000 employees are present in 110 countries and its product and service offerings are sold in 150 countries. Total Marketing Services welcomes over 8 million customers daily in its network of over 16,000 service stations in 65 countries.

Total is the world's fourth-largest oil and gas company and the No. 1 distributor of petroleum products in Africa. Total Marketing Services operates 50 production sites worldwide that manufacture lubricants, bitumen, fuel additives, fuels and special fluids.

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

