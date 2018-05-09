sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,185 Euro		+0,36
+2,02 %
WKN: A14TVM ISIN: SE0007100581 Ticker-Symbol: ALZC 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,088
18,33
08:42
18,215
18,285
08:40
09.05.2018 | 08:28
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ASSA ABLOY Acquires Brüken in Mexico

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Brüken, a leading Mexican player in glass and aluminium hardware.

"I am very pleased to welcome Brüken into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This constitutes an important next step in our strategy to grow market leadership in emerging markets," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The addition of Brüken broadens our offering in the Mexican market and provides a source to enter the glass and aluminium hardware market in other geographies in the region," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division.

Brüken was established in 2008 and has approximately 80 employees. The head office is located in Leon, Mexico.

Sales for 2018 are expected to reach about MXN 570 million (approx. SEK 260 million) with a good EBIT margin and the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux,
President and CEO,
tel. no: +46-8-506-485-82

Carolina Dybeck Happe,
CFO and Executive Vice President,
tel. no: +46-8-506-485-72

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-bruken-in-mexico,c2517077

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/2517077/838300.pdf

Press release (PDF)

http://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/bruken-showroom,c2407141

Bruken Showroom


© 2018 PR Newswire