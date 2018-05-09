

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs plc (GRG.L) reported that its total sales for the 18 weeks to 5 May 2018 grew by 4.7 percent and like-for-like sales in company-managed shops grew by 1.3 percent over the same period. The Group said its sales in May have started more strongly than it experienced throughout March and April, however given the uncertainties over market footfall, the Group is cautious in respect of the outlook for sales in the balance of the year.



The Group currently believes that underlying profits for the year are likely to be at a similar level to last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX