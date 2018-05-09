

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter earnings after tax climbed 86.3 percent to 15.6 million euros from 8.4 million euros last year.



Earnings per share grew 86.7 percent to 0.27 euro from last year's 0.15 euro.



At 20.8 million euros, EBIT was 88.7 percent up on the prior year's 11.0 million euros with all three segments contributing to this growth. The EBIT margin improved to 11.0 percent from 6.7 percent a year ago.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA increased 55.9 percent to 27.7 million euros from prior year's 17.8 million euros. The EBITDA margin improved to 14.6 percent from prior year's 10.9 percent.



Group revenue grew 16.0 percent to 189.9 million euros from 163.7 million euros last year.



In the reporting period, the Jenoptik Group's order intake, at 199.2 million euros, was lower than last year's 221.3 million euros.



Stefan Traeger, President & CEO, said, 'We made a good start into the new fiscal year, as planned. Over the first quarter of 2018 we continued the successful business development seen in prior quarters. With growth in all regions, each of our three business segments reported improved earnings.'



Further, the Executive Board confirmed 2018 guidance based on current business performance.



Alongside a current high level of demand from the semiconductor equipment industry, deliveries of toll monitoring pillars will be made mainly in the first half-year 2018. For the full year, the Executive Board still expects revenue growth to between 790 and 810 million euros. In fiscal year 2018 the EBIT margin is projected to be in a range between 10.5 to 11.0 percent, the EBITDA margin between 14.5 and 15.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX