Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: ADMISSION TO AIM AND FIRST DAY OF DEALINGS 09-May-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or subscription in any jurisdiction. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this announcement except in compliance with applicable securities laws on the basis of information in the admission document (the "Admission Document") published by Urban Exposure Group plc on 1 May 2018 in connection with the offer of its ordinary shares (the "Shares") and the proposed admission of its Shares to trading on AIM, a market of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange"). Copies of the Admission Document are available from the Company's website www.urbanexposureuk.com. LEI: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 9 May 2018 Urban Exposure plc (the "Company", the "Group" or "Urban Exposure") ADMISSION TO AIM AND FIRST DAY OF DEALINGS Urban Exposure plc, a specialist pure-play, non-bank property development finance firm, is pleased to announce that admission of its ordinary shares to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission") will take place and dealings will commence at 8.00am today under the ticker "UEX" and with an ISIN number of GB00BFNSQ303. Liberum Capital Limited ("Liberum") is acting as Nominated Adviser, Sole Bookrunner and Sole Broker. Highlights: · The successful placing with institutional investors raised gross proceeds of GBP150 million at a placing price of 100 pence per share · The Company will have a market capitalization of GBP165 million on Admission · The total number of voting rights in the Company with effect from 7 April 2017 will be 165,000,000 Commenting on the Admission, Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive of Urban Exposure said: "We are delighted to begin trading on AIM today after an excellent reception during the IPO process. Urban Exposure has a clear strategy to provide finance to residential developers around the UK and we look forward to utilising the funds raised as a balance sheet for lending while continuing to grow our third-party asset management business. To deliver the Government's housebuilding target of 300,000 homes per year, another GBP20.8 billion of development finance is needed per year for the next decade - more than double the current market size. Building on our strong track record and aligning ourselves with the UK Government's housing strategy, Urban Exposure is well placed to help plug this funding gap." Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser and Sole Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Sophia Samaras Notes to Editors Urban Exposure plc is a specialist residential development finance and asset management company that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development loans. The Company focuses on two main revenue streams: interest and fees generated on principal lending from its own balance sheet; and asset management income generated from managing and servicing real estate development loans financed by third parties. Important notice Liberum Capital Limited ("Liberum"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the placing and Admission, and will not regard any other person as its customer or be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to its customers, nor for providing advice in relation to the placing, Admission or any other transaction or arrangement referred to in this announcement. Liberum's responsibilities as the Company's nominated adviser under the 'AIM Rules for Companies' and the 'AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers' are owed solely to London Stock Exchange plc and are not owed to the Company or to any Director or to any other person in respect of such person's decision to acquire shares in the Company in reliance on any part of this announcement. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company or Liberum as to any of the contents of this announcement, including its accuracy, completeness or for any other statement made or purported to be made by it or on behalf of it, the Company, the Directors or any other person, in connection with the placing and Admission, and nothing in this announcement shall be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past or the future (without limiting the statutory rights of any person to whom this announcement is issued). Liberum does not accept any liability whatsoever for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this announcement or for the omission of any material information from this announcement for which the Company and the Directors are solely responsible. ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 5514 EQS News ID: 683947 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2018 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)