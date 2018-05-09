Vodafone
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
AXC0118 2018-05-09/08:31
BrancheTelekom
AktienmarktFTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
Vodafone
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
AXC0118 2018-05-09/08:31
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:34
|Vodafone seals $23 billion deal to buy Liberty Global assets
► Artikel lesen
|08:31
|Vodafone will Kabelanbieter Unitymedia von Liberty Global übernehmen
|Vodafone will große Teile des Breitbandanbieters Liberty Global kaufen, darunter auch den deutschen Kabelnetzanbieter Unitymedia mit 7,2 Millionen Kunden. Die beiden Konzerne einigten sich laut...
► Artikel lesen
|08:23
|Vodafone Group Plc: VODAFONE LIBERTY GLOBAL TRANSACTION
► Artikel lesen
|08:22
|Liberty Global to Sell Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone
|Enterprise value of €19.0 billion ($22.7 billion) on a U.S. GAAP basis1 (€18.4 billion on an EU-IFRS basis) Represents 28% of Liberty Global's 2017 consolidated OCF2 Values...
► Artikel lesen
|03:52
|Vodafone Reportedly To Buy Some Of Liberty Global's European Assets For $23 Bln
|NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc. (VOD.L, VOD) is close to announcing a $23 billion cash deal to buy operations in four European countries from John Malone's Liberty Global (LBTYA) according...
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:31
|Vodafone will Kabelanbieter Unitymedia von Liberty Global übernehmen
|Vodafone will große Teile des Breitbandanbieters Liberty Global kaufen, darunter auch den deutschen Kabelnetzanbieter Unitymedia mit 7,2 Millionen Kunden. Die beiden Konzerne einigten sich laut...
► Artikel lesen
|08:25
|Unitymedia GmbH ("Unitymedia"), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG ("Unitymedia Hessen") and Unitymedia NRW GmbH ("Unitymedia NRW") announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc ("Vodafone").
|Unitymedia (together with its subsidiaries, the "Unitymedia Group"), today announces that its parent company, Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global"), and Vodafone have entered into a definitive...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Unitymedia launches 1 Gbps broadband in Germany
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Unitymedia: 1 Gigabit pro Sekunde für 49,99 Euro: In Bochum können Kunden erstmals mit einem Gigabit pro Sekunde Daten aus ...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Unitymedia bietet 1 GBit/s für 49,99 Euro an
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:34
|Vodafone seals $23 billion deal to buy Liberty Global assets
► Artikel lesen
|08:31
|Vodafone will Kabelanbieter Unitymedia von Liberty Global übernehmen
|Vodafone will große Teile des Breitbandanbieters Liberty Global kaufen, darunter auch den deutschen Kabelnetzanbieter Unitymedia mit 7,2 Millionen Kunden. Die beiden Konzerne einigten sich laut...
► Artikel lesen
|08:25
|Unitymedia GmbH ("Unitymedia"), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG ("Unitymedia Hessen") and Unitymedia NRW GmbH ("Unitymedia NRW") announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc ("Vodafone").
|Unitymedia (together with its subsidiaries, the "Unitymedia Group"), today announces that its parent company, Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global"), and Vodafone have entered into a definitive...
► Artikel lesen
|08:23
|Vodafone Group Plc: VODAFONE LIBERTY GLOBAL TRANSACTION
► Artikel lesen
|08:22
|Liberty Global to Sell Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone
|Enterprise value of €19.0 billion ($22.7 billion) on a U.S. GAAP basis1 (€18.4 billion on an EU-IFRS basis) Represents 28% of Liberty Global's 2017 consolidated OCF2 Values...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
|26,00
|-0,76 %
|UNITYMEDIA GMBH
|107,36
|+0,58 %
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|2,402
|-1,01 %