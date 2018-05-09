

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - Medigene AG (MDGEF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 3.55 million euros or 0.16 euros per share from 3.68 million euros or 0.18 euros per share in the same period last year.



EBITDA loss for the quarter widened 6 percent to 3.19 million euros from 3.02 million euros a year ago.



However, revenue for the quarter grew 6 percent to 2.77 million euros from 2.61 million euros in the previous year. Revenue from bluebird bio partnership increased by 24 percent to 1.38 million euros.



Medigene confirmed its financial guidance for 2018. Total revenue in 2018 is expected between 7.5 million euros to 9.5 million euros.



Due to the progress of the clinical development programs in the core area of immunotherapies and the start of Medigene's first clinical TCR-T trial in 2018, the company projects significantly increasing research and development expenses of 22 million euros to 24 million euros, and a loss at EBITDA level of 21 million euros to 23 million euros.



