

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics manufacturer Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal year 2018 attributable net income increased 6.3 percent to 19.56 billion yen from 18.41 billion yen last year. Earnings per share climbed to 77.86 yen from 71.28 yen a year ago.



Operating profit, meanwhile, declined 3.5 percent to 29.57 billion yen from 30.64 billion yen last year. Net sales for the period totaled 314.79 billion yen, down 2 percent from 321.21 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2019, the company expects attributable net income of 23 billion yen or 93.37 yen per share, a growth of 17.6 percent from last year.



Operating profit is expected to be 35 billion yen, up 18.4 percent, and net sales to be 340 billion yen, up 8 percent from last year.



