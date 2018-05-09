

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased in March after falling in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 1.5 percent decrease in February.



Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 2.3 percent over the month and mining and quarrying output advanced by 2.8 percent.



Production in the electrical and electronics industry rose notably by 7.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production expanded a working-day-adjusted 7.0 percent in March.



Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders declined 8.9 percent yearly in March, in contrast to a 8.0 percent spike in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX