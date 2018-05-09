

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Group (PBSFF.PK) reported that its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA grew by 7% to 200 million euros from 188 million euros and adjusted net income rose by 6% to 93 million euros from 88 million euros. Basic adjusted earnings per share was 0.41 euros compared to 0.39 euros. ProSiebenSat.1 Group's adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 22.7% from 20.6%. The company said this reflects in particular the growth in the Entertainment segment.



First-quarter consolidated net profit from continuing operations after non-controlling interests declined year-over-year to 27 million euros from 64 million euros.



In the first quarter, revenues declined by 3% to 881 million euros from 910 million euros, prior year, in particular due to deconsolidations in the travel portfolio and adverse currency effects. On an organic basis and adjusted for currency effects, revenues recorded a slight year-on-year increase of 1% in the first quarter.



For the full-year, ProSiebenSat.1 confirmed the Group's financial targets. The company continues to expect an increase of its revenues by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage in 2018. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to stay in the mid-20 percent range and thus at the previous year's level. ProSiebenSat.1 Group expects a decline in adjusted EBITDA in the second and third quarter of 2018 compared to the respective previous year's quarter together with a counter-balancing positive earnings effect in the fourth quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX