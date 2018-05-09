Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-09 08:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From May 11, 2018, a mandatory tender offer to buy AB "Gubernija" shares (ISIN code LT0000114357) is launched. The closing date for execution of the tender offer is May 25, 2018. The price per share is EUR 0.479. The maximum number of shares to buy is 933 375. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system), orderbook: GUB1LTO2. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com