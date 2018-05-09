

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Food and support services company Compass Group Plc. (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) said its profit before tax for the first half of 2018 declined to 792 million pounds from 831 million pounds in the prior-year period. However, earnings per share rose to 37.7 pence from 37.4 pence in the year-ago period as the impact of foreign exchange offset higher profits.



Underlying profit before tax for the period was 820 million pounds, down from 842 million pounds in the same period last year. However, underlying earnings rose to 39.0 pence from 37.9 pence a year ago. On a constant currency basis, underlying basic earnings per share rose to 39.0 pence from 35.5 pence last year.



Revenue for the half-year period declined 0.8 percent to 11.38 billion pounds from 11.47 billion last year. Organic revenue growth was 4.8 percent. Excluding the impact of Easter and weather, it was up 5.3 percent.



Like for like revenue growth was 1.6 percent, reflecting sensible price increases partly offset by weak volumes in the company's commodity related business.



Compass Group said that an interim dividend of 12.3 pence per share, an increase of 9.8 percent, will be paid on July 30 to shareholders on the register on June 22.



Looking ahead, the Group noted that the business is trading well and its full year expectations are unchanged, with organic growth above the middle of its 4 to 6 percent range, and modest margin progression.



