

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S PLC (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) reported that the Group's trading for the first quarter is consistent with the outlook provided in March 2018. As expected, organic revenues were 2% lower than the first quarter in 2017.



G4S CEO Ashley Almanza said: 'The Group continued to make progress with its plans to deliver revenue growth and improved productivity. The emphasis on profitable growth and maintaining commercial discipline has been, and remains, important at a time when a number of markets in Europe and North America are at or approaching full employment. We expect growth to accelerate in the second half of 2018 as the strong first-half comparatives from Retail Cash Solutions roll off, our new contracts mobilise and our productivity programmes deliver benefits to the bottom line.'



