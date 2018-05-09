

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) said it has agreed to the disposal of two retail assets in Longbridge, Birmingham and Wembley, London via two separate transactions.



The company noted that the two assets made up 27 percent of its retail property portfolio by value as of November 2017. On average, the combined consideration marks a 4 percent discount to the latest book value of the assets.



Firstly, St. Modwen has exchanged contracts for the disposal of the 220,000 sq ft Longbridge Shopping Park in Birmingham to Columbia Threadneedle Investments on behalf of Zurich Assurance Limited for a cash consideration of 53.6 million pounds, reflecting a 6.0 percent initial yield.



Secondly, the company has exchanged contracts for the disposal of Wembley Central in London, which comprises an 118,000 sq ft shopping centre and 86-bed Travelodge.



Mark Allan, Chief Executive of St. Modwen, said, 'These disposals are in line with our strategic objective to increase our portfolio focus on assets with better structural growth characteristics and our intention to sell £100-150 million of retail and small assets during 2018. We plan to use the capital we release via these sales to bring forward future phases of Longbridge and accelerate the delivery of our 7.5 million sq ft near-term industrial/logistics development pipeline.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX