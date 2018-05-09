

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands plc (IMT.L, ITYBY.PK) reported that its profit before tax for six-month ended 31 March 2018 declined to 600 million pounds from 804 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to Owners of the parent for the period declined to 491 million pounds from 675 million pounds in the previous year. Reported earnings per share dropped to 51.6 pence from last year's 70.6 pence, reflecting non-cash amortisation of 526 million pounds and restructuring costs of 105 million pounds, as well as the effects of movements in fair value on finance costs.



After tax at an effective adjusted rate of 19.5 per cent, which benefited marginally from the recent changes to US tax legislation, adjusted earnings per share declined by 6.2 per cent to 114.3 pence.



The strengthening of sterling versus the US dollar and euro negatively impacted reported and adjusted measures. On a constant currency basis, adjusted earnings per share fell 1.0 per cent principally due to the tough trading environment which held back price/mix.



Revenue for the period was 14.28 billion pounds compared to 14.30 billion pounds last year.



Mark Williamson, Chairman, said, 'We are on track to deliver on our full year expectations. We are also making good progress delivering on our strategy, focusing on the key products, brands and markets central to delivering growth in Tobacco and Next Generation Products.'



The company has declared an interim dividend of 56.87 pence per share, an increase of 10 per cent. This dividend will be paid as two payments of 28.435 pence per share on 29 June 2018 and 28 September 2018, with an ex-dividend date of 24 May and 23 August respectively.



The third interim and final dividends will be announced with our full year results in November 2018 and paid in December 2018 and March 2019 respectively, subject to AGM approval. It expects to deliver another year of 10 per cent dividend growth.



The company said it remains on track to deliver incremental savings of 100 million pounds this year. The cash cost of these programmes is expected to be around 400 million pounds in fiscal year 2018, with savings weighted to the second half.



The company targets constant currency revenue and earnings per share growth to be within our medium-term guidance and will deliver 10 per cent dividend growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX