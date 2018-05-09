

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) said that each of the group's three businesses have started 2018 with positive momentum and the company is on-track to deliver results for 2018 in line with internal plans.



Issuing a trading Statement covering the period from 1 January 2018 to 8 May 2018, the company noted that Vanquis Bank has delivered profits ahead of plan in the first quarter as a result of robust margins and operational leverage.



According to the company, new customer bookings of 87,000 at Vanquis Bank were in line with management's plans and reflect the impact of the tightening of underwriting during the third quarter of last year and the cessation of the Argos contract in early 2018.



Meanwhile, Moneybarn delivered strong new business volumes. Although impairment has continued to track modestly above expectations, lead indicators show that delinquency trends are now improving.



The Provident home credit business has made good progress in delivering the recovery plan established in September 2017 and has performed in line with internal plans during the first quarter, the company said.



According to the company, Satsuma has continued to experience a good flow of volumes as a result of the investment made last year in developing product distribution, the digital platform and further lending capability.



The group expects to pay a nominal dividend in respect of the year as a whole before adopting a progressive dividend policy in line with a dividend cover of 1.4 times from the 2019 financial year.



The company also said that the process to recruit a new Chairman and additional non-executive directors is well underway.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX