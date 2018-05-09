

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) announced Wednesday that the company entered into the Finance Lease Agreement with Beijing Leasing Co.in relation to one Boeing B777-300ER aircraft .



According to the information provided by Boeing, the catalogue price of Boeing B777-300ER aircraft is about $300 million.



The lease term will be 10 years, commencing on the delivery date. The lease term of the agreement shall be divided into consecutive rental periods, and every six months shall be a rental period.



The principal amount under the Finance Lease Agreement is the RMB equivalent of the Financing Amount, i.e. $100 million.



