sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

151,43 Euro		+1,87
+1,25 %
WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FACEBOOK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
150,71
151,09
10:22
150,70
151,00
10:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHABET INC CL A898,46+0,96 %
FACEBOOK INC151,43+1,25 %
VODAFONE GROUP PLC2,436+1,42 %