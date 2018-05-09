

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) said that it will commence a share buy-back of HSBC's ordinary shares of US$0.50 each for up to a maximum consideration of US$2 billion. The purpose of the Buy-back is to reduce HSBC's outstanding Ordinary Shares.



HSBC said it has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement, with Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited to enable the purchase of Ordinary Shares by Credit Suisse, acting as principal, during the period running from 9 May 2018 and ending no later than 31 October 2018, for an aggregate purchase price of no greater than US$2 billion and the simultaneous on-sale of such Ordinary Shares by Credit Suisse to HSBC.



