

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 104.4 million pounds for the 9 months to 31st March 2018 compared to 69.7 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations amounted to 97.6 million pounds compared with a restated adjusted profit before tax of 70.1 million pounds, last year.



Revenue from continuing operations for the first three quarters of the current financial year was 429.9 million pounds, an increase of 11.9% compared with 384.3 million pounds for the corresponding period last year. The Group experienced underlying growth at constant exchange rates of 16.4%, with growth in all regions.



The Group continues to expect growth in both revenue and profit for the financial year and now expects full year revenue to be in the range of 585 million to 610 million pounds and adjusted profit before tax to be in the range of 135 million to 150 million pounds. Statutory profit before tax is expected to be in the range of 145 million to 160 million pounds. The preliminary full year results for the year ending 30th June 2018 will be released on 26th July 2018.



