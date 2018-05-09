Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 09/05/2018 / 14:50 UTC+8 *To: Business Editor [For immediate release]* _(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)_ *Guotai Junan International Tops Asia (ex-Japan) G3 High-Yield Bond League Table* [8 May 2018, Hong Kong] *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* ("*Guotai Junan International*" or "*GuoJun International*" or the "*Company*", Stock code: 1788.HK) was pleased to announce that as at 7 May 2018, the Company has completed 59 bond issuances in 2018 with a total underwriting amount of US$ 17.53 billion, of which 30 are Asia (ex-Japan) G3 high-yield bond projects, ranking No. 1 in Bloomberg's Asia (ex-Japan) G3 high-yield bond underwriter league table in terms of both total underwriting amount and number of deals. With rich experiences in the capital market, *Guotai Junan International*'s bond underwriting team has again gained fruitful results in this year leveraging on its excellent sales capabilities and execution power. Especially in the estate industry sector, as at 7 May 2018, the Company has: 1. Completed 39 Asia (ex-Japan) G3 bond projects in real estate industry (including bonds with maturity of within one year or less) with a total underwriting amount of US$ 19.1 billion (Pic 2), ranking No.2 in terms of total underwriting amount and No.1 in terms of number of deals globally among financial institutions. 2. Completed 34 Asia (ex-Japan) G3 high-yield bond projects in real estate industry (including bonds with maturity of within one year or less) with a total underwriting amount of US$ 16.2 billion (Pic 3), ranking No.1 globally among financial institutions in terms of both total underwriting amount and number of deals. In the full year of 2017, *GuoJun International* had been ranking top among the debt capital teams of the Chinese enterprises by participating in 101 debt issue exercises cumulatively and assisting corporates to raise nearly HK$250 billion in the Hong Kong debt capital market, showing significant growth from the year 2016's 47 debt issue exercises. In the meantime, the Company's income from debt capital markets substantially increased by 40% to approximately HK$350 million in 2017. - End - *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The five core services include: (i) brokerage, (ii) corporate finance, (iii) loans and financing, (iv) asset management, (v) financial products, market making and investments. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody's Investor Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings respectively. Our controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited ("Guotai Junan", Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is one of the China's leading securities houses. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market. For more information about Guotai Junan International: http://www.gtjai.com [1]. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IEUOHXHNUR [2] Document title: Guotai Junan International Tops Asia (ex-Japan) G3 High-Yield Bond League Table 09/05/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d7ad0ae130f70e410e04a3ed54cf514a&application_id=684033&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2a6bc9340daa223f503ef485aa3183c2&application_id=684033&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

