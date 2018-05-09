Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has been commissioned by a new shopping mall to open two new Arkave VR Pop Up Arenas.

The costs of setup and a licensing fee will be covered by the shopping mall. YDreams Global will have the sole rights to explore the box office and charge visitors to play the Arkave VR games.

Arkave VR is a product developed by YDreams Global that brings the best of Immersive Virtual Reality to different locations. Each Arkave VR arena allows up to three players to play Virtual Reality games together and each game session lasts around fifteen minutes.

YDreams Global currently owns and operates one Arkave VR store that can fit up to fourteen players simultaneously. Each player has to pay approximately CAD $14.50 per session. The Company is currently negotiating the expansion of Arkave VR network with several different operators and partners worldwide.

The Shopping Mall industry is looking for new entertainment solutions to help bring younger generations back to malls. Virtual Reality has the potential to attract large numbers of visitors and is attractive to a wide age range, both genders and also as a fun experience for the whole family.

Arkave is a great option for the mall industry, it's easy to setup and is incredibly immersive, providing one of the best possible experiences in VR today and is ever evolving, bringing new experiences and games.

"This is a new business model for Arkave VR, where a mall covers our setup expenses and licensing as a marketing strategy. Virtual Reality is a trending technology and Arkave VR has been featured in mainstream TV, major gaming publications and online vehicles, creating an increasing demand. Temporary stores and events can be a substantial source of revenue for the Company and generate awareness of the Arkave VR brand and we hope to see more initiatives like this," stated Francisco Chaves, Head of Arkave VR.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,300 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

