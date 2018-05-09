

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production decreased unexpectedly in March, data from the statistical office Insee revealed Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in March, in contrast to a 1.1 percent rise in February and the expected growth of 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, manufacturing output gained marginally by 0.1 percent, reversing February's 0.5 percent drop. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.9 percent.



The construction sector logged a monthly contraction of 2.7 percent after rising 2.8 percent in February.



In the first quarter, industrial production decreased 1.3 percent and manufacturing output fell 1.8 percent. Construction output was down 3.7 percent.



