

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) said it has smashed 1 billion platform visits per year - in the period from April 2017 to March 2018 - for the first time in its history.



The company noted that the new 1 billion visitor record - website and app combined, is more visits than Lufthansa, British Airways, Air France, KLM and Iberia combined.



The figures have been independently verified by SimilarWeb, according to Ryanair. The company's platforms received six times the visits of football club site Man United. The company's platforms recorded 22 visits per second.



The most visits in order of markets are the UK, followed by Italy in second position and Spain in third position, Germany and Ireland ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.



'We are delighted to reach this milestone of 1 billion visits in a year, the equivalent of nearly every man, woman and child in Europe and the USA visiting Ryanair's platforms, as consumers demonstrate they know exactly where to go for the lowest fares in Europe,' Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said.



Further, Ryanair said it is celebrating its one billion visits with a 'Thanks a Billion' flash sale, with seats on the Ryanair.com website and app available from just 19.99 pounds, which must be booked before midnight on Friday, 11 May.



