Taylor Vinters LLP acquires RBRO's new cloud back-up solution

LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RBRO Solutions Inc., a premiere iManage partner and leading global business solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Taylor Vinters-a full-service law firm with offices in London, Cambridge and Singapore-has selected RBRO's newest solution, Transport Auxiliary Cache to provide access to iManage back-up content for reporting, integration and alternate-use cases in emergency situations.

As organisations increase their participation in the iManage cloud, questions arise regarding the need for auxiliary access to content for reporting, integration and alternate-use cases in emergency situations.

Transport Auxiliary Cache enables a secure on-premise or cloud-based repository to host a continuously updated copy of information from iManage Cloud or iManage on-premise repositories, providing for read-only direct access to facilitate operations not normally available in the cloud. It can also act as an independent backup for additional assurance.

"We are keen to have the flexibility and security of multiple document repositories being available with options for those being in the Cloud or on-site in one or more countries as required," said Steve Sumner, Director of IT, Taylor Vinters LLP. "Transport Auxiliary Cache from RBRO affords us this peace of mind."

About RBRO Solutions

A premiere iManage partner for over 15 years and trusted globally by over 400,000 business users, RBRO Solutions is dedicated to helping organisations get the greatest value from their business content and work processes by extending the power of their iManage Work solution.

With over 700 iManage engagements, RBRO applies best practices and know-how to simplify iManage implementations, upgrades and migrations.

RBRO can transform how organisations get work done with adoptable and scalable improvements in business efficiency and agility-that integrate seamlessly across corporate systems-adding value to the iManage Work solution, enabling you to decrease your overall cost of ownership by simplifying tasks and empowering users.

RBRO Solutions is a Certified iManage Global Partner.

CONTACT: Lisa Hastings, (905) 420-3050, marketing@rbrosolutions.com, www.rbrosolutions.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688619/Transport_AC_A4_UK___FINAL.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688618/RBRO_Logo___vertical.jpg

