

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased in March, as exports fell and imports rose, data from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus fell to DKK 5.1 billion in March from DKK 6.8 billion in the previous month.



Exports dropped 0.4 percent month-over-month in March, while imports rose by 3.5 percent.



Shipments to EU countries declined 2.2 monthly in March, while those to non-EU countries grew by 2.3 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the current account surplus rose to DKK 13.9 billion in March from DKK 12.7 billion in February.



