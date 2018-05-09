

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter statutory net profit was approximately A$2.30 billion.



Cash net profit was approximately A$2.35 billion in the quarter.



Underlying operating income decreased by 4%, driven by two fewer days in the quarter and lower other banking income.



Excluding the impact of two fewer days in the quarter of approximately A$100 million, net interest income was broadly flat.



Volume growth was offset by a slight decline in Group net interest margin due to customer switching from interest only to principal and interest home loans, as well as higher basis risk. Other banking income was lower driven by lower treasury and trading performance, and seasonally lower card fee income.



In Australia, CBA shares were trading at A$71.41, down 2.84 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX