PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review Poland' 2018 Pharma Report

PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 48-page pharma report, Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Poland 2018.

With GDP growth at a robust 4.6 percent for 2017, pharma market growth of 4.2 percent, 38 million people, and a strategic location in the center of Europe, Poland has solid foundations for success in the healthcare and life sciences industries. The situation is improving for both generic medicine companies and innovators; the Polish state - which has traditionally favored price-effective generic treatments - is now beginning to utilize pharmacoeconomic models more widely in order to create better market access conditions for innovative drugs. Furthermore, while public health expenditure stands at a lowly 4.8 percent of GDP - compared to a European average of around 6.8 percent - there are plans to increase this to six percent by 2025.

Capitalizing on the country's well-educated and reasonably inexpensive human resource base, multinational companies are flocking to Poland to establish manufacturing sites for the region and beyond, as well as global shared service centers and clinical trials facilities. In terms of domestic companies, generics players continue to perform well - with some now possessing the means and expertise to move into biologics. This report touches on all the main themes currently at play in the rapidly developing Polish healthcare and life sciences through the exclusive insights of some of the industry's major players.

Quotes

"If you look at the last two years, there have been more products reimbursed in Poland than the five years prior to 2015" - Jarek Oleszczuk, AstraZeneca

"In the last two years there has been a huge openness from the MoH to discussing solutions with the entire Polish pharmaceutical industry" - Dorota Hryniewiecka-Firlej, Pfizer

"Poland is a focal point for clinical studies for Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania with the potential to expand in the future." -Joanna Drewla, Servier

"Europe should take a more holistic view of the importance of the generics sector. If generic volumes in Europe were replaced by innovative products, it would cost Europe USD 122 billion annually…. Governments must start looking at the generics industry as the saviors that can help them achieve their healthcare goals" - Jacek Glinka, Mylan

